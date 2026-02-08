GeM: Revolutionizing India's Government Procurement Landscape
The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is updating its platform to manage higher data volumes, aiming for a future-ready system. With nine years of operation, GeM facilitates seamless procurement, expanding its capacity and efficiency. Launched in 2016, it has processed over Rs 17.33 lakh crore in government transactions.
- Country:
- India
The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is set to enhance its digital infrastructure to accommodate increased data demands, as it marks nine years of transforming government procurement in India. CEO Mihir Kumar reveals plans for a future-ready platform to handle up to ten times the current data load, ensuring smoother buyer-seller interactions.
Launched on August 9, 2016, GeM has become integral to the procurement processes of central government ministries and departments, surpassing Rs 17.33 lakh crore in transactions. The platform's ability to facilitate seamless procurement experiences continues to evolve with ongoing upgrades.
Currently, more than 62 lakh sellers and service providers offer a diverse array of products and services to 1.5 lakh government buyers via GeM. From office stationery to sophisticated services like helicopter hiring, GeM encompasses a wide range of categories, enhancing governmental efficiency across various departments.
