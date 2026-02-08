India's Tactical Triumph on Unexpected Wankhede Pitch
In a surprising T20 World Cup opener, India overcame a tricky pitch at Wankhede Stadium against USA. Despite a batting collapse, captain Suryakumar Yadav's determined 84 not out led India to a competitive total. Axar Patel explained the team adapted to the unexpected conditions and emerged victorious.
India faced an unexpected challenge in their T20 World Cup opener at Wankhede Stadium against USA, as the pitch behaved unpredictably. Typically known for high scores, the venue surprised the team, leading to a batting collapse.
After India slipped to a precarious 77/6, captain Suryakumar Yadav took charge with an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls. His efforts helped India reach a competitive total of 161/9, eventually securing a win by containing USA to 132/8. Vice-captain Axar Patel highlighted the team's confidence in adapting to the conditions.
"We were surprised by the pitch but adjusted our approach," Axar said. The team aimed for 140 but exceeded expectations with Suryakumar's form. Understanding the pitch's nature is pivotal, he added, as it prepares the team for future challenges.
