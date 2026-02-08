Left Menu

India's Tactical Triumph on Unexpected Wankhede Pitch

In a surprising T20 World Cup opener, India overcame a tricky pitch at Wankhede Stadium against USA. Despite a batting collapse, captain Suryakumar Yadav's determined 84 not out led India to a competitive total. Axar Patel explained the team adapted to the unexpected conditions and emerged victorious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 11:17 IST
India's Tactical Triumph on Unexpected Wankhede Pitch
Axar Patel
  • Country:
  • India

India faced an unexpected challenge in their T20 World Cup opener at Wankhede Stadium against USA, as the pitch behaved unpredictably. Typically known for high scores, the venue surprised the team, leading to a batting collapse.

After India slipped to a precarious 77/6, captain Suryakumar Yadav took charge with an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls. His efforts helped India reach a competitive total of 161/9, eventually securing a win by containing USA to 132/8. Vice-captain Axar Patel highlighted the team's confidence in adapting to the conditions.

"We were surprised by the pitch but adjusted our approach," Axar said. The team aimed for 140 but exceeded expectations with Suryakumar's form. Understanding the pitch's nature is pivotal, he added, as it prepares the team for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

 India
2
New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

 Global
3
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

 Global
4
Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026