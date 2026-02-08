Left Menu

Mundra Port Sets New Records in Automobile and Liquid Cargo Handling

Adani Group's Mundra Port set new operational records in January 2026, with the highest-ever monthly automobile exports and liquid cargo volumes. The port handled 25,762 vehicle exports and 1.120 million tonnes of liquid cargo, showcasing the importance of integrated ports in bolstering India's trade and export capabilities.

Updated: 08-02-2026
Adani Group's Mundra Port in Gujarat achieved significant operational milestones in January 2026, showcasing its growing role in enhancing India's trade and export efforts.

The port recorded its highest-ever monthly automobile export volume, shipping 25,762 vehicles through its roll-on/roll-off terminal at the Adani Mundra Container Terminal. This record surpasses the previous peak from May 2024 and underscores the steady foreign demand for Indian-made vehicles.

Additionally, Mundra Port achieved a new single-vessel loading record by loading 5,701 vehicles onto one ship, highlighting its efficiency in handling large shipments. The port also excelled in liquid cargo, handling 1.120 million tonnes in January, its highest monthly throughput to date. This success underlines Mundra's capacity and operational effectiveness as India's premier commercial port.

