Labour Codes Fuel Job Surge in India's Smaller Cities

The rollout of India's Labour Codes has spurred a significant increase in job opportunities in smaller cities across the country. According to a report by recruitment platform WorkIndia, job postings in tier III and IV markets have surged by up to 56%, demonstrating a dramatic redistribution of employment prospects.

Despite initial fears of hiring slowdowns, total job postings have grown by 8.4% since the implementation of these reforms. Cities like Kolhapur and Udaipur have seen significant increases in postings, while Goa, Vijayawada, and others show notable growth.

The data also highlights a shift toward on-site work, with work-from-office roles up by 8.7%. Women have notably benefited, with job postings for them rising by 10%, indicating a positive trend toward gender inclusivity in the workforce.

