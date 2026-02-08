Left Menu

Labour Codes Fuel Job Surge in India's Smaller Cities

Labour Codes in India have led to a significant surge in job opportunities in smaller cities, with job postings in tier III and IV markets increasing by up to 56%. Women have benefited notably from these changes, with a 10% rise in job postings compared to 6.3% for men.

Updated: 08-02-2026 16:58 IST
The rollout of India's Labour Codes has spurred a significant increase in job opportunities in smaller cities across the country. According to a report by recruitment platform WorkIndia, job postings in tier III and IV markets have surged by up to 56%, demonstrating a dramatic redistribution of employment prospects.

Despite initial fears of hiring slowdowns, total job postings have grown by 8.4% since the implementation of these reforms. Cities like Kolhapur and Udaipur have seen significant increases in postings, while Goa, Vijayawada, and others show notable growth.

The data also highlights a shift toward on-site work, with work-from-office roles up by 8.7%. Women have notably benefited, with job postings for them rising by 10%, indicating a positive trend toward gender inclusivity in the workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

