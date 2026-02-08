Tragic Accident on Ganga Expressway: Four Dead, Four Injured

A speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the Ganga Expressway, Rae Bareli, resulting in four deaths and four injuries. The victims were returning from a community event when the car hit.

Two women, Himanshi, 23, and Shalini, 22, died instantly. Rashmi, 14, and Asma succumbed to injuries later in the hospital. The other injured individuals, Riya, Priya, Sadhana, and Meena, are under hospital care.

In response, police seized the abandoned vehicle and are actively searching for the driver. District Magistrate Harshita Mathur and Superintendent Ravi Kumar affirmed a commitment to the victims' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)