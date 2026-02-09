OP Jindal Global University Strengthens International Ties with New MoUs at QS India Summit

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has made a significant stride in global academic collaboration by signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with ten renowned universities from five nations. The MoUs, established during the QS India Summit 2026 in Goa, indicate JGU's commitment to expanding its international academic network.

The new agreements set a framework for student and faculty exchange programs, joint research initiatives, and other collaborative academic activities aligned with the priorities of each participating institution. The universities involved include University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, and Royal Roads University from Canada; University of Otago in New Zealand; University of Sheffield and University of Stirling in the UK; Delta University for Science and Technology in Egypt; and Shinawatra University in Thailand.

Highlighting the importance of these partnerships, JGU's Founding Vice Chancellor, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, underscored their potential to enhance global learning opportunities and impactful research collaborations. Similarly, Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam emphasized the structured nature of these partnerships, ensuring that academic and faculty engagements produce measurable results. These MoUs reflect JGU's strategic focus on internationalization by fostering long-term institutional relationships that benefit both students and faculty.

