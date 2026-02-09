Left Menu

Political Turmoil Weakens Pound Amid Starmer Crisis

The pound faced pressure against the euro and dollar due to political turmoil surrounding UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Uncertain interest rate decisions by the Bank of England added to the instability. Markets brace for potential ramifications of political changes and upcoming elections on the economy.

The British pound experienced a sharp decline against the euro and a minor dip versus the dollar on Monday, reflecting traders' reactions to the political challenges confronting Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The resignation of Starmer's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, over the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson added to the turmoil.

In addition to the political commotion, the Bank of England's unexpected decision to maintain interest rates has led traders to anticipate further cuts this year, pressing the pound further. British government bonds also underperformed, pointing to escalating concerns over potential shifts in policy under a Labour leadership.

The market remains tense over the upcoming local elections and their probable impact on Starmer's leadership, as well as the British economy. Analysts suggest that ongoing political uncertainty, coupled with divergent expectations on interest rates between the UK and the Eurozone, will likely maintain pressure on the pound.

