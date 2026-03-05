Blazing Incident: Delhi Electric Bus Catches Fire
An electric bus of the Delhi Transport Corporation caught fire on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. No injuries were reported as all passengers were safely evacuated. The bus, on route 544, was completely consumed by flames. Firefighters promptly responded and extinguished the fire.
A Delhi Transport Corporation electric bus erupted into flames near a hospital on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road on Thursday afternoon, according to Delhi Fire Services. Swift action by the fire department ensured that all passengers were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported.
The incident occurred at around 12:57 pm when a distress call alerted the fire department to the blaze. The bus, which was servicing route 544 from R K Puram to Badarpur Border, was fully engulfed in flames before the fire tenders arrived.
Thanks to the rapid response, firefighters were able to put out the flames without further incident, preventing any potential injuries or damage to nearby structures. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
