Tanker Diverts Route After Attack Sinks Russian Vessel

A Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker has rerouted from the Mediterranean Sea, opting to sail around Africa after an attack sank a similar vessel off the coast of Libya. This development was confirmed by LSEG ship-tracking data released on Thursday.

The tanker, identified as the Buran, altered its course following the sinking of the Arctic Metagaz, which occurred on Wednesday. Moscow has accused Ukrainian drones launched from Libya of being responsible for the attack.

Given the heightened risks and recent incidents, the decision to avoid the Mediterranean reflects escalating tensions in the region and logistical challenges stemming from geopolitical conflicts.