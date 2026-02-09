Ceigall India's Net Profit Surge: A Steady Growth in Infrastructure EPC

Ceigall India has recorded a notable over 2% rise in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 72.4 crore for the December quarter. This increase is attributed to the company's significant rise in income over the same period last year.

For the October-December 2024-25 period, Ceigall India had previously posted a net profit of Rs 70.7 crore. However, in the latest quarter, the company's total income rose sharply to Rs 991.1 crore, up from Rs 830.5 crore in the previous year.

The steady growth was supported by robust performance and a diverse portfolio across the company's core EPC operations, according to CMD Ramneek Sehgal. The order book, valued at Rs 13,295.1 million by the end of December 2025, indicates promising revenue visibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)