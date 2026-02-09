Left Menu

Ceigall India's Net Profit Surge: A Steady Growth in Infrastructure EPC

Ceigall India reported a 2% rise in net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 72.4 crore, driven by increased income. The company's consolidated revenue for the period was Rs 991.1 crore. Their total order book stands robust at Rs 13,295.1 million, signaling strong future prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ceigall India has recorded a notable over 2% rise in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 72.4 crore for the December quarter. This increase is attributed to the company's significant rise in income over the same period last year.

For the October-December 2024-25 period, Ceigall India had previously posted a net profit of Rs 70.7 crore. However, in the latest quarter, the company's total income rose sharply to Rs 991.1 crore, up from Rs 830.5 crore in the previous year.

The steady growth was supported by robust performance and a diverse portfolio across the company's core EPC operations, according to CMD Ramneek Sehgal. The order book, valued at Rs 13,295.1 million by the end of December 2025, indicates promising revenue visibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

