India's Urbanisation Challenge: A Pivotal Decade Ahead

India faces a major investment challenge in upcoming decades, predominantly due to its delayed urban transition, rather than industrialisation, according to NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery. Urban design and planning will play critical roles in shaping long-term energy efficiency, as India targets net zero by 2070.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:08 IST
NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, the most significant investment challenge for India in the coming decades isn't industrialisation but the country's large-scale, delayed urban transition. Bery emphasized that urban design and planning would be pivotal in determining long-term energy demand and efficiency.

Speaking at the launch of a NITI Aayog report on India's future scenarios towards net zero emissions by 2070 and achieving developed-nation status by 2047, Bery highlighted the critical need for integrated city, infrastructure, and energy planning. While these goals should complement each other rather than compete, Bery warned about the 'rebound effect,' which could offset gains in energy efficiency due to increased consumption.

Drawing parallels with experiences from advanced economies, he pointed out that technology-led solutions alone are not sufficient. India needs to integrate energy efficiency within its foundational systems, focusing on compact city layouts and efficient public transport to lower long-term energy demand. India's investment imperatives extend beyond energy transition, touching on areas like housing, transport, and social infrastructure amid fluctuating global investment levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

