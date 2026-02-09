Left Menu

Debt Crisis in Himachal: Thakur Criticizes State's Economic Policy

Anurag Singh Thakur criticized the Himachal Pradesh government's economic policy, accusing it of excessive borrowing. He stated that the policy focuses on loans for interest payments, contributing to over Rs 1 lakh crore debt. Thakur emphasized that the central government continues to support the state's development budget.

  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Singh Thakur, Member of Parliament from Hamirpur, on Monday criticized the Himachal Pradesh government's economic strategy, describing it as a reliance on borrowing to pay interest, which has financially strained the state with a debt exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore.

During a visit to Bilaspur district, Thakur launched a fierce critique against the ruling Congress party, arguing that improved management, resource mobilization, and reduced expenditure could have prevented the state's economic woes. A statement released by his office highlighted his concerns about the state's weakening economy.

The MP assured that the central government has maintained its budgetary allocations for Himachal Pradesh's development. He noted that despite the central government's consistent funding for railway projects, the state government is unable to provide its promised 25 percent share and necessary land, requiring an approximate Rs 2,200 crore contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

