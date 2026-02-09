Reviving Air Connectivity in Jamshedpur: A Strategic Proposal

The Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry has renewed calls for air connectivity in Jamshedpur, an industrial powerhouse in Jharkhand. President Manav Kedia penned an appeal to Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran, stressing the lack of an airport in this economic hub.

Despite being over a century old and recognized as Jharkhand's financial heart, Jamshedpur's absence of commercial air services compels its residents and business community to seek flights from Ranchi or Kolkata. Kedia highlighted how this inconvenience stands against Viksit Bharat and the ease of doing business initiatives.

The stalled Dhalbhumgarh airport project, initiated in 2019, remains a sticking point due to environmental concerns. As a pragmatic solution, Kedia suggests immediate use of Tata Steel's Sonari airport for regional air services with minimal upgrades, enabling operations of turboprop aircraft like the HAL DO-228 to bridge connectivity gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)