Left Menu

India's Ambitious Rare Earth Corridor and Its Impact on Electric Vehicles

India's initiative to develop a rare earth metals corridor across seven states is a forward-thinking move for the electric vehicle sector, but its effects will be realized gradually, says BMW India's President. Investment in infrastructure and a focus on trade are key components of the country's long-term strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:17 IST
India's Ambitious Rare Earth Corridor and Its Impact on Electric Vehicles
Hardeep Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's ambitious plan to establish a rare earth metals corridor across seven states marks a significant step forward for the electric vehicle ecosystem. However, the initiative's impact will unfold gradually, according to BMW Group India's President and Chief Executive Officer, Hardeep Brar. Speaking at the 5th Global Electrification and Mobility Summit, Brar emphasized the long-term significance of the project.

As electric vehicles gain prominence within India's mobility landscape, the rare earth metals corridor is expected to fortify supply chains for critical components. Brar noted that while the government's announcement is promising, its true effects will be apparent only after execution. Addressing the Union Budget, he highlighted substantial investments in capital expenditure and infrastructure, celebrating measures like GST exemptions and income tax cuts.

In the realm of trade, Brar welcomed the proposed European Union trade deal, cautioning against expectations of immediate price reductions on completely built units, which account for a mere 5% of the market. Emphasizing the importance of continued purchases, he also praised India-US trade discussions, highlighting reduced tariffs that benefit sectors like pharmaceuticals and textiles. Brar advised focusing on the long-term outcomes of government policies.

TRENDING

1
Interim US-India Trade Pact: A Double Boost for Entrepreneurs

Interim US-India Trade Pact: A Double Boost for Entrepreneurs

 India
2
Australia Eyes Adaptability for T20 World Cup After Pakistan Series Setback

Australia Eyes Adaptability for T20 World Cup After Pakistan Series Setback

 Sri Lanka
3
Assam's Final Voters' List Unveiled Ahead of Upcoming Elections

Assam's Final Voters' List Unveiled Ahead of Upcoming Elections

 India
4
India Tightens Grip on Social Media: New Three-Hour Rule Unveiled

India Tightens Grip on Social Media: New Three-Hour Rule Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026