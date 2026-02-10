India's Ambitious Rare Earth Corridor and Its Impact on Electric Vehicles

India's ambitious plan to establish a rare earth metals corridor across seven states marks a significant step forward for the electric vehicle ecosystem. However, the initiative's impact will unfold gradually, according to BMW Group India's President and Chief Executive Officer, Hardeep Brar. Speaking at the 5th Global Electrification and Mobility Summit, Brar emphasized the long-term significance of the project.

As electric vehicles gain prominence within India's mobility landscape, the rare earth metals corridor is expected to fortify supply chains for critical components. Brar noted that while the government's announcement is promising, its true effects will be apparent only after execution. Addressing the Union Budget, he highlighted substantial investments in capital expenditure and infrastructure, celebrating measures like GST exemptions and income tax cuts.

In the realm of trade, Brar welcomed the proposed European Union trade deal, cautioning against expectations of immediate price reductions on completely built units, which account for a mere 5% of the market. Emphasizing the importance of continued purchases, he also praised India-US trade discussions, highlighting reduced tariffs that benefit sectors like pharmaceuticals and textiles. Brar advised focusing on the long-term outcomes of government policies.