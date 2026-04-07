Lunar Exploration: Artemis II Astronauts Break Records and Capture Rare Views

On Monday, astronauts aboard NASA's Artemis II mission ventured farther into space than any humans before, as they navigated a rare flyby of the moon's shadowed far side. This mission shed light on the lunar surface, revealing it under meteoric bombardment firsthand.

At NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, two dozen scientists meticulously recorded real-time data transmitted by the Artemis crew, who orbited the moon aboard their Orion spacecraft. This mission marks the first human journey near the moon since the Apollo missions ended over 50 years ago.

As Artemis II proceeds, it builds a bridge to the next phase of lunar exploration, targeting a manned moon return and potential Mars missions. The crew also had a touching moment renaming unseen lunar features, honoring the legacy of NASA's space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)