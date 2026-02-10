Left Menu

Reviving Sweet Success: Bihar's Sugar Mill Revolution

The Bihar government is actively working to establish new sugar mills and revive closed ones to boost job creation, aiming to address youth unemployment and migration. Efforts also include addressing farmers' concerns and setting competitive sugarcane prices. A committee will assess the current status and propose improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:24 IST
The Bihar government has announced strategic initiatives to establish new sugar mills and revive closed ones, aiming to boost employment opportunities. Sugarcane Industries Minister Sanjay Kumar Paswan highlighted the state's focus on job creation to prevent youth migration.

The Sugarcane Industries Department has reached out to district collectors in 25 districts to identify and acquire land for new mills, including regions like Muzaffarpur and Gaya. The government is also considering reopening closed mills, such as those in Warisaliganj and Darbhanga.

To address concerns about declining sugarcane cultivation, the department is engaging farmers through seminars and schemes while ensuring competitive pricing. The state has set the State Advised Price for sugarcane, aiming for rates comparable to neighboring Uttar Pradesh.

