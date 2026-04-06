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Unveiling India's Unmanned Aerial Future: Army's Technological Roadmap

On Monday, the Indian Army introduced a crucial 'technology roadmap' focusing on unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and loitering munitions, reflecting the evolving nature of warfare. This comprehensive document highlights operational requirements and encourages collaboration across the industry and academia. The initiative underscores the significance of unmanned systems amid ongoing global conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:20 IST
Unveiling India's Unmanned Aerial Future: Army's Technological Roadmap
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The Indian Army unveiled its 'technology roadmap' on Monday, detailing critical operational requirements for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and loitering munitions. This release emphasizes the growing importance of these systems amid the rapidly changing dynamics of warfare observed in global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war.

The document, intended for industry and academic engagement, outlines 30 types of UAS and loitering munitions categorized for purposes such as surveillance, air defense, special roles, and logistics. Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, highlighted the document's sensitive nature, cautioning against unauthorized dissemination to prevent adversaries from gaining access.

This roadmap represents a strategic initiative to bolster India's defense capabilities and enhance collaboration with the defense industry, urging entities to innovate and secure supply chains. The effort comes in response to emerging challenges highlighted in worldwide conflicts, underscoring the necessity for advanced and indigenously developed unmanned systems.

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