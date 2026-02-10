Left Menu

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Corporate Struggles and Political Turmoil in UK

The FTSE 100 fell due to BP's share buyback suspension and Standard Chartered's CFO departure amid political challenges for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. While BP faced charges in its assets, AstraZeneca and Barclays reported contrasting financial outcomes. Investors remain cautious over AI's market impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's top stock index, the FTSE 100, experienced a downturn on Tuesday, primarily driven by significant moves from BP and Standard Chartered. BP's decision to halt its share buyback program led to a 6.1% drop in its stock, while Standard Chartered witnessed a 5.7% decline following the sudden departure of its CFO.

Political tensions also weighed heavily, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer embroiled in controversy over his appointment of Peter Mandelson as U.S. ambassador. Despite calls for resignation, Starmer is determined to persist, even as his government faces mounting criticism related to Mandelson's alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Amid this backdrop, AstraZeneca saw a 2% rise due to strong projections for its cancer treatments, whereas Barclays enjoyed a 12% profit hike but faced pressure, as did other financial institutions. Investors are navigating these corporate and political developments while contemplating the broader implications of AI's evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

