Rajasthan's Ambitious Budget: Tapping Water and Solar Power

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari announced a transformative budget for 2026-27, delineating ambitious plans to enhance infrastructure and economic reform. A staggering Rs 6,800 crore has been earmarked to ensure tap water access to both rural and urban populations. Additionally, the energy sector received a significant boost with Rs 3,000 crore allocated for the construction of solar parks in Bikaner and Jaisalmer.

Highlighting the state's fiscal discipline, Kumari emphasized the government's focus on structural reforms and prudent financial management, which have resulted in a notable expansion of the state's economic size. The CM Jal Jeevan Mission is a cornerstone project, with a dedicated Rs 4,500 crore to establish water connections in villages, while Rs 2,300 crore will address urban drinking water needs.

The budget also prioritizes youth and infrastructure development. Under the CM Self-Employment Scheme, interest-free loans and grants are set to benefit 30,000 young individuals. Moreover, Rs 1,400 crore will be invested in non-patchable roads and Rs 600 crore on missing links. Rajasthan's economy is projected to reach Rs 21,52,100 crore in 2026-27, focusing on prosperity through sustainable and inclusive development, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)