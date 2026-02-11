In an ongoing escalation of hostilities, Russia has targeted railway infrastructure in Ukraine, striking a station in the Dnipropetrovsk region and a depot in Konotop, Sumy region. The assaults damaged locomotives, rail cars, and key infrastructure components, according to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, Oleksiy Kuleba.

These attacks are part of a series of deliberate strikes on civilian logistics and essential infrastructure, Kuleba noted in a statement on the Telegram messaging app. He emphasized that these operations contribute to a broader campaign to disrupt Ukraine's transport capabilities.

The strategic targeting of railways illustrates the heightened tension and ongoing conflict, impacting not just the local area but the wider region's stability and civilian life.