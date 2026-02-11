Left Menu

Assam Tea Industry's Remarkable Turnaround Fuels Economic Growth

Assam's tea industry sees a 40 million kg export rise this year. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced increased orthodox tea subsidies and urged wage hikes for workers. The government aims to strengthen trade with the EU and US and plans welfare schemes for tea workers.

Assam's tea industry has experienced a significant upswing this season, with a 40 million kg increase in exports, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Speaking at a press briefing, Sarma urged tea garden managements to transfer benefits to workers by raising their daily wages.

To further stimulate growth, the subsidy for orthodox tea production will be increased from Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg. The state recorded not only a rise in total tea production by 50 million kg but also strengthened its position in the international market. This growth has been backed by trade agreements with the European Union and the United States.

With elections approaching and the tea tribes as a key voter base, the government is implementing various welfare initiatives, including offering land ownership to over 6 lakh workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Assam soon, possibly participating in the distribution of land pattas to tea workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

