Russian Airlines Suspend Cuba Flights Amid Fuel Crisis
Two Russian airlines, Rossiya and Severny Veter, are halting flights from Cuba due to a jet fuel shortage. Cuba announced it cannot provide jet fuel, partly due to U.S. sanctions limiting Venezuelan supplies. The situation highlights the impact of U.S.-Cuban political tensions on aviation.
Two Russian airlines, Rossiya and Severny Veter, have announced plans to suspend flights from Cuba due to a severe jet fuel shortage, according to the Russian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia. The airlines plan to evacuate Russian tourists before ceasing operations temporarily until the fuel crisis is resolved.
This development follows the decision by the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump to label Cuba "an unusual and extraordinary threat" to national security, subsequently blocking Cuban oil imports from Venezuela. This move has exacerbated Cuba's fuel crisis, affecting its aviation capabilities.
In response, Cuba has warned international airlines that it can no longer guarantee jet fuel availability, prompting the affected Russian carriers to put operations on hold. The situation underscores the significant impact of U.S. sanctions and geopolitical tensions on international travel and logistics.
