Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Charts New Economic Vision for 2047

The Andhra Pradesh government aims for a trillion-dollar economy by 2047 with a per capita income of Rs 55 lakh. Governor Abdul Nazeer highlighted initiatives supporting growth, including improved fiscal discipline, infrastructure development, and welfare programs. Efforts in health care, education, and regional equity are also prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:22 IST
Andhra Pradesh Charts New Economic Vision for 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh is setting its sights on impressive economic goals, aiming to achieve a Rs 308 lakh crore economy with a Rs 55 lakh per capita income by 2047. Governor S Abdul Nazeer revealed this ambitious vision during a joint session of the Assembly, emphasizing the government's commitment to rapid growth.

The Governor highlighted various sectors contributing to this goal, noting double-digit growth in agriculture, industry, and services. Significant welfare initiatives, like the 'Sthree Shakti' bus travel scheme and financial assistance for education, are ensuring that growth reaches every corner of society.

Efforts in health care are being bolstered with a universal health coverage scheme, while public service delivery is being strengthened through governance reforms. Infrastructure and regional development are key pillars supporting the state's dedication to reaching its economic milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Seeks Clarity on New U.S. Restrictions on Venezuela's Oil Industry

Russia Seeks Clarity on New U.S. Restrictions on Venezuela's Oil Industry

 Russia
2
Telangana Municipal Elections: A Battle of Popularity

Telangana Municipal Elections: A Battle of Popularity

 India
3
Mission Gaganyaan: India's Bold Step into Space

Mission Gaganyaan: India's Bold Step into Space

 India
4
European Stocks Wobble Amid AI Fears and Yen Rally

European Stocks Wobble Amid AI Fears and Yen Rally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026