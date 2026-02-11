Andhra Pradesh Charts New Economic Vision for 2047

Andhra Pradesh is setting its sights on impressive economic goals, aiming to achieve a Rs 308 lakh crore economy with a Rs 55 lakh per capita income by 2047. Governor S Abdul Nazeer revealed this ambitious vision during a joint session of the Assembly, emphasizing the government's commitment to rapid growth.

The Governor highlighted various sectors contributing to this goal, noting double-digit growth in agriculture, industry, and services. Significant welfare initiatives, like the 'Sthree Shakti' bus travel scheme and financial assistance for education, are ensuring that growth reaches every corner of society.

Efforts in health care are being bolstered with a universal health coverage scheme, while public service delivery is being strengthened through governance reforms. Infrastructure and regional development are key pillars supporting the state's dedication to reaching its economic milestones.

