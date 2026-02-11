Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Transformative Journey Towards Economic Revival

Uttar Pradesh, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has significantly altered its economic landscape. Over nine years, the state has evolved from 'policy paralysis' to 'unlimited potential,' with a state budget that has more than tripled. The 2026-27 budget focuses on social welfare and economic growth without new taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, announced that the state has moved from 'policy paralysis' to 'unlimited potential,' reshaping its reputation over nine years. The government recently presented its 10th budget, reflecting aspirations and a marked increase in financial planning.

Adityanath highlighted that the state's budget has more than tripled in size, emphasizing its focus on safe women, capable youth, happy farmers, and widespread employment to ensure progress through technological advancements. The Chief Minister described it as a pioneering moment, being the first Chief Minister in UP's history to present a tenth budget.

He also assured that there have been no new taxes imposed throughout this period. Instead, efficient financial management has transitioned Uttar Pradesh from a 'BIMARU' state to a revenue-surplus status, according to Adityanath, marking a significant development within the Indian economy.

