Uttar Pradesh's Transformative Journey Towards Economic Revival

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, announced that the state has moved from 'policy paralysis' to 'unlimited potential,' reshaping its reputation over nine years. The government recently presented its 10th budget, reflecting aspirations and a marked increase in financial planning.

Adityanath highlighted that the state's budget has more than tripled in size, emphasizing its focus on safe women, capable youth, happy farmers, and widespread employment to ensure progress through technological advancements. The Chief Minister described it as a pioneering moment, being the first Chief Minister in UP's history to present a tenth budget.

He also assured that there have been no new taxes imposed throughout this period. Instead, efficient financial management has transitioned Uttar Pradesh from a 'BIMARU' state to a revenue-surplus status, according to Adityanath, marking a significant development within the Indian economy.