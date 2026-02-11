IndiQube Faces Challenges Amid Higher Expenses and Rising Income

IndiQube Spaces Ltd, a prominent name in the co-working sector, has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.06 crore for the quarter ending in December, citing increased expenses as a major factor. This is a climb from the Rs 13.72 crore loss reported in the same period last year.

Despite the rising losses, the company's total income saw a significant increase, reaching Rs 411.09 crore in the third fiscal quarter. This marks a notable rise from Rs 280.48 crore posted during the corresponding period of the previous year, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing.

IndiQube is a key player in the realm of managed office spaces, catering to startups, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and major enterprises. With a substantial footprint across 17 cities, the company manages over 9.55 million square feet within its expansive portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)