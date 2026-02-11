Germany's Bund Yield Drops Amid Speculation on U.S. Jobs Data

Germany's 10-year government bond yield reached a four-week low on Wednesday, amid anticipation for the delayed U.S. jobs report. The report could provide guidance on the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy.

German Bunds have been closely following the path of U.S. Treasuries recently, as disappointing U.S. economic data gives the Fed room to adjust interest rates. Tuesday's lower-than-expected U.S. retail sales and weakening labor market suggest a softening economic outlook.

Jussi Hiljanen, chief U.S. and euro rate strategist at SEB, discussed how U.S. data influences euro zone bond yields. "Softer U.S. data from yesterday is leading to declining yields in Europe today," Hiljanen noted. Investors are now focused on the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for further insights.

