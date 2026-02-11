Left Menu

Tragic School Bus Accident Claims Lives of Two Children

In a tragic incident, two young children lost their lives when a school bus ran over them in Thanisandra. The accident occurred while they were with Nagana Gowda, a policeman, who escaped unhurt. The bus driver has been arrested for rash and negligent driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:23 IST
  • India

In a heart-wrenching tragedy in Thanisandra, a school bus accident claimed the lives of two young children, police reported on Wednesday.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when Nagana Gowda, a policeman, was with his daughter Varsha, aged two, and his elder brother's daughter Bhanu, aged four, on his motorcycle, pausing to cross a road to purchase milk.

The school bus making a turn collided with the motorcycle, resulting in the loss of the toddlers' lives, although Gowda himself remained unharmed. The driver has been detained, facing charges of rash and negligent driving.

