Tragic School Bus Accident Claims Lives of Two Children
In a tragic incident, two young children lost their lives when a school bus ran over them in Thanisandra. The accident occurred while they were with Nagana Gowda, a policeman, who escaped unhurt. The bus driver has been arrested for rash and negligent driving.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching tragedy in Thanisandra, a school bus accident claimed the lives of two young children, police reported on Wednesday.
The unfortunate incident unfolded when Nagana Gowda, a policeman, was with his daughter Varsha, aged two, and his elder brother's daughter Bhanu, aged four, on his motorcycle, pausing to cross a road to purchase milk.
The school bus making a turn collided with the motorcycle, resulting in the loss of the toddlers' lives, although Gowda himself remained unharmed. The driver has been detained, facing charges of rash and negligent driving.