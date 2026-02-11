The Soaring U.S. Fiscal Deficit: A Decade of Economic Challenges

The U.S. Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reports that the budget deficit is expected to increase slightly to $1.853 trillion in fiscal 2026, attributing this to President Donald Trump's economic strategies amid stagnant economic growth.

Over the next decade, the deficit-to-GDP ratio will average 6.1%, exceeding Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's goal of 3%. Reduced economic growth projections accompany this surge, with fiscal 2026 set at just 2.2% GDP growth, despite optimistic administration forecasts.

Trump's policies, such as extended tax cuts and reduced social program funding, will amplify consumer spending but result in a cumulative $4.7 trillion increase in deficits over 10 years. This includes $500 billion from reduced immigration, offset by $3 trillion from tariffs, with AI investments expected to aid economic output modestly.

