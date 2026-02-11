The Soaring U.S. Fiscal Deficit: A Decade of Economic Challenges
The U.S. budget deficit is projected to grow to $1.853 trillion by 2026, with an average GDP ratio of 6.1% over the next decade. President Trump's economic policies, including tax cuts and reduced social spending, are contributing factors, with effects from tariffs and AI investments also influencing the fiscal outlook.
The U.S. Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reports that the budget deficit is expected to increase slightly to $1.853 trillion in fiscal 2026, attributing this to President Donald Trump's economic strategies amid stagnant economic growth.
Over the next decade, the deficit-to-GDP ratio will average 6.1%, exceeding Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's goal of 3%. Reduced economic growth projections accompany this surge, with fiscal 2026 set at just 2.2% GDP growth, despite optimistic administration forecasts.
Trump's policies, such as extended tax cuts and reduced social program funding, will amplify consumer spending but result in a cumulative $4.7 trillion increase in deficits over 10 years. This includes $500 billion from reduced immigration, offset by $3 trillion from tariffs, with AI investments expected to aid economic output modestly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
