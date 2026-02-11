Epstein Scandal Continues to Cast Shadows Over Trump Administration

The Epstein scandal continues to haunt the Trump administration after a newly uncovered FBI interview brought into question President Donald Trump's denial of knowledge about Epstein's criminal activities. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also faced scrutiny over his association with Epstein, complicating his position.

A 2019 FBI interview revealed Trump reportedly contacted a Palm Beach police chief in 2006, expressing relief that Epstein was stopped. However, the Justice Department states there's no corroborating evidence for this interaction.

Meanwhile, Lutnick distanced himself from Epstein during a Senate hearing despite emails suggesting a 2012 visit to Epstein's Caribbean island. The revelations have prompted legislative efforts to assist sex trafficking victims, underscoring the broader political fallout.