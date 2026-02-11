Russia Suspends Flights to Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis

In a swift response to a growing fuel crisis, Russia has announced plans to evacuate its tourists from Cuba and suspend all flights to the island until further notice.

The aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, confirmed that airlines Rossiya and Severny Veter would be facilitating the return of stranded Russian tourists from Thursday. This decisive action comes amid concerns over a jet fuel shortage exacerbated by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration declaring Cuba a significant security threat, leading to the cessation of oil supplies from Venezuela.

Cuba has since warned international airlines about the unavailability of jet fuel, prompting Russia's economy ministry to advise tourists to avoid traveling to Cuba until the fuel situation is resolved and to urge tour operators to halt sales.