Benin Launches Circular Economy Plan to Drive Growth and Sustainability

The Republic of Benin has officially launched its Circular Economy Action Plan (CEAP), setting out an ambitious roadmap to embed circularity at the heart of economic growth and sustainable development.

Unveiled on 5 February 2026, the plan is supported by the African Development Bank’s African Circular Economy Facility and aligns with the country’s long-term national strategy, Vision Benin 2060 Alafia.

“The Action Plan is not only essential for environmental management, but also useful for an economic transition as envisaged in the national development strategy,” said José Didier Tonato, Minister of the Living Environment and Sustainable Development.

Targets for 2035: Scaling Circular Growth

The CEAP sets measurable goals for 2035, including:

25% national recycling rate

100% urban waste collection coverage

Up to 60% rural waste collection coverage

Training 15,000 citizens in circular economy skills

Supporting 300 circular businesses, up from 19 today

The plan seeks to strengthen competitiveness, resilience, and job creation while reducing environmental degradation.

Early Results Show Momentum

Benin has already made progress in applying circular practices:

70% of materials from old roads are recycled in reconstruction projects

90% of wastewater from textile factories in the Glo-Djigbe economic zone is reprocessed

These initiatives demonstrate how circular approaches can reduce waste while lowering costs and boosting productivity.

Addressing Waste and Resource Pressures

The urgency of the CEAP is underscored by mounting waste challenges:

Benin produces 50,000 tonnes of plastic annually , much of it unrecycled

Around 1,700 tonnes of municipal waste are generated daily

Poor waste management has direct impacts on public health, urban planning, and economic development.

Local Solutions Already Delivering Impact

Several municipalities are pioneering practical circular solutions:

Avrankou : Filters made from recycled biomass now provide 85% of households with improved drinking water quality.

Nikki : Cottonseed hulls once burned as waste now generate biogas for hundreds of households.

Bassila : Organic waste is converted into fertiliser using local digesters.

Abomey-Calavi: Market waste is transformed into compost and biogas.

These initiatives are strengthening food security, improving access to water and energy, generating employment, and supporting climate action.

African Development Bank Backing

The African Development Bank has pledged support to ensure the plan delivers tangible outcomes.

“The African Development Bank stands with Benin to translate this plan into tangible results,” said Dr Al Hamndou Dorsouma, Head of the Bank’s Green Growth and Climate Change Division.

A recent mission by the steering committee of the African Circular Economy Fund — including representatives from Finland and the Nordic Development Fund — visited local innovation hubs such as Impact Hub Cotonou to assess capacity and enthusiasm for scaling circular businesses.

Part of a Growing Continental Movement

With the launch of the CEAP, Benin joins 22 other members of the African Circular Economy Alliance, reinforcing a continental shift toward development models that protect natural resources while generating economic and social opportunity.

By formalising its circular economy strategy, Benin aims to move from scattered pilot initiatives to a coordinated national framework — positioning sustainability as a core driver of long-term competitiveness and resilience.