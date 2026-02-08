Left Menu

Turmoil at the Top: Washington Post Publisher Steps Down Amid Layoffs

Will Lewis has resigned as publisher of the Washington Post amidst significant layoffs at the newspaper. His departure follows a tumultuous tenure marked by failed reorganization efforts and a shift in editorial stance. Jeff D'Onofrio has been named acting publisher as the Post navigates this challenging period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2026 06:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 06:16 IST
  • United States

The Washington Post is facing significant upheaval as its publisher, Will Lewis, announced his resignation just days after the newspaper revealed plans to lay off one-third of its staff. Lewis stated in an email to staff that these 'difficult decisions have been taken to ensure the sustainable future of The Post.'

The tumultuous period follows a turbulent tenure for Lewis, who, alongside owner Jeff Bezos, has witnessed subscriber losses and failed reorganization attempts. Financial challenges intensified after a presidential campaign shift in editorial direction away from endorsing Kamala Harris, amplified by deeper than expected layoffs that included the shuttering of the iconic sports section.

Jeff D'Onofrio, who joined the publication in June, has been named as acting publisher, tasked with steering the newspaper through these challenging times. As financial and editorial difficulties mount, the future of The Post remains uncertain.

