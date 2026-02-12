Left Menu

AAI allocates Rs 3,490 cr for modernisation of air navigation infrastructure

AAI has earmarked a capital outlay of approximately Rs 3,490 crore during the period 20262028 for the modernisation of Communication, Navigation and Surveillance Air Traffic Management CNSATM infrastructure at various airports across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:40 IST
AAI allocates Rs 3,490 cr for modernisation of air navigation infrastructure
State-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) has earmarked Rs 3,490 crore for upgradation of air navigation infrastructure, including Rs 1,532 crore for automation of air traffic management systems at airports. AAI is the only Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) in the country. On Thursday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Lok Sabha that AAI continuously undertakes modernisation of air navigation infrastructure and upgradation of Air Traffic Management (ATM) systems to cater to the growing air traffic demand. ''AAI has earmarked a capital outlay of approximately Rs 3,490 crore during the period 2026–2028 for the modernisation of Communication, Navigation and Surveillance / Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) infrastructure at various airports across the country. ''Out of the said expenditure, around Rs 1,532 crore pertains to automation of ATM systems across airports,'' he said in a written reply. The remaining funds have been allocated for the upgradation of other CNS/ATM equipment. In November last year, a glitch in the air traffic control system had disrupted flight operations at the Delhi airport. Separately, AAI has issued a Request for Proposal to IIT Madras for engagement as a consultant to support and strengthen the cyber security framework of OT/IT (Operational Technology/ Information Technology) systems at its airports. The scope of the consultancy includes formulation of cyber security architecture and assessment of manpower requirements for cyber security verticals in AAI, the minister said. Mohol, in the written reply, also said AAI undertakes recruitment from time to time to ensure availability of adequate technical manpower for maintaining operational safety and continuity of services. ''During the last three years, recruitment to 2,341 posts in technical roles at the executive level has been conducted by AAI,'' he added.

