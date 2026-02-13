Left Menu

Yen Surges After Historic Japanese Election Win

The yen rose to its strongest weekly gain in a year, following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election victory. The outcome alleviated investor concerns about Japan's fiscal policies, boosting stocks and bonds in Japan. The event also reshaped foreign exchange dynamics, enhancing the yen's safe-haven appeal.

yen

The yen experienced its strongest weekly surge in over a year, closing out the week with investor confidence bolstered by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's landmark election win. This political stability has changed the financial outlook, quelling fears regarding Japan's government finances.

Contrary to forecasts warning of a yen selloff, the currency has rebounded sharply. Investors migrated towards the yen and Swiss franc as they searched for safe havens amid volatile global markets, leading to significant gains against other major currencies.

This post-election market response has lifted Japanese stocks and bonds, reflecting faith in Takaichi's pledge for prudent fiscal policy. Attention now shifts to U.S. inflation figures, which are anticipated to influence future monetary policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

