Left Menu

Judicial Tech Balance: Justice Bindal's Cautionary Insight

Justice Rajesh Bindal emphasized the importance of balancing technology with critical thinking in the judiciary. He highlighted the role of moot court competitions in bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills, and noted the effective adaptation of Indian courts to technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:04 IST
Judicial Tech Balance: Justice Bindal's Cautionary Insight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the 22nd KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition, Supreme Court judge Justice Rajesh Bindal addressed the challenges of technology in the judicial system. Speaking at Delhi University's Campus Law Centre event, Bindal underscored the necessity of using tech as a tool rather than a crutch.

Bindal highlighted the risks of over-reliance on technology, such as diminished attention among law students and a tendency to avoid critical analysis. He praised moot court competitions for providing crucial practical skills that prepare law students for future challenges.

With advancements like AI, Indian courts have effectively integrated technology, utilizing live streaming, virtual courts, and digital systems. Bindal noted this progress has made justice more accessible, transforming virtual courts into public hubs and e-courts into operational centers for lawyers.

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian-American Fund Sees Overwhelming Interest with 60 Proposals

Ukrainian-American Fund Sees Overwhelming Interest with 60 Proposals

 Ukraine
2
Mukkamalla and Ranjane Propel USA to Competitive Score

Mukkamalla and Ranjane Propel USA to Competitive Score

 India
3
USA's Cricket Revival: Mukkamalla's Power-Packed Performance Shines

USA's Cricket Revival: Mukkamalla's Power-Packed Performance Shines

 India
4
Students Secure Victory: Andaman Colleges To Remain With Pondicherry University

Students Secure Victory: Andaman Colleges To Remain With Pondicherry Univers...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026