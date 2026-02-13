Judicial Tech Balance: Justice Bindal's Cautionary Insight

At the 22nd KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition, Supreme Court judge Justice Rajesh Bindal addressed the challenges of technology in the judicial system. Speaking at Delhi University's Campus Law Centre event, Bindal underscored the necessity of using tech as a tool rather than a crutch.

Bindal highlighted the risks of over-reliance on technology, such as diminished attention among law students and a tendency to avoid critical analysis. He praised moot court competitions for providing crucial practical skills that prepare law students for future challenges.

With advancements like AI, Indian courts have effectively integrated technology, utilizing live streaming, virtual courts, and digital systems. Bindal noted this progress has made justice more accessible, transforming virtual courts into public hubs and e-courts into operational centers for lawyers.