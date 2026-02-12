Weed worth Rs 16.7 crore; gold, diamonds, foreign currency seized at Mumbai airport in Jan-Feb

Left Menu

Suspected hydroponic weed valued at Rs 16.7 crore, along with gold, diamonds, and foreign currency worth over Rs 1.6 crore, have been seized at Mumbai airport between January 4 and February 11, officials said on Thursday. Customs officials have also arrested eight persons in connection with the seizures at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, they said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:22 IST
Suspected hydroponic weed valued at Rs 16.7 crore, along with gold, diamonds, and foreign currency worth over Rs 1.6 crore, have been seized at Mumbai airport between January 4 and February 11, officials said on Thursday. Customs officials have also arrested eight persons in connection with the seizures at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, they said. Over the past nearly 40 days, 13.2 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at over Rs 13.2 crore, was recovered from seven passengers, he said. In another success, Mumbai Customs seized 3.5 kg of the contraband that could fetch Rs 3.5 crore in the illegal drug market after apprehending five passengers, the official said. While cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, a total of eight persons were arrested in the drug recoveries, he said. Other hauls from air passengers included 104 grams of 24-karat gold worth Rs 15.24 lakh; 246.75 carats of natural and lab-grown diamonds valued at Rs 38.28 lakh; and foreign currency equivalent to Rs 1.13 crore, the official added.

