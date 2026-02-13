Inferno at Gurugram Banquet: A Wedding Night Turns Tragic

A large fire engulfed the Prakash Vatika Banquet Hall in Gurugram early Friday morning, turning the site into a scene of destruction, officials reported.

The blaze, which began around 3:15 am, rapidly spread due to tent materials and decorative lighting left from a wedding held the previous night.

Firefighters and Civil Defence teams responded immediately, battling the flames alongside six fire engines to bring the situation under control by 7 am. Initial reports suggest the fire began due to a short circuit, with explosions possibly occurring from gas cylinders and electrical equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)