Inferno at Gurugram Banquet: A Wedding Night Turns Tragic
A devastating fire erupted at Prakash Vatika Banquet Hall near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gurugram early Friday morning. The blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, destroyed the venue, which hosted a wedding the previous night. Firefighters, aided by multiple engines, extinguished the flames after four hours.
A large fire engulfed the Prakash Vatika Banquet Hall in Gurugram early Friday morning, turning the site into a scene of destruction, officials reported.
The blaze, which began around 3:15 am, rapidly spread due to tent materials and decorative lighting left from a wedding held the previous night.
Firefighters and Civil Defence teams responded immediately, battling the flames alongside six fire engines to bring the situation under control by 7 am. Initial reports suggest the fire began due to a short circuit, with explosions possibly occurring from gas cylinders and electrical equipment.
