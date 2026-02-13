Left Menu

Inferno at Gurugram Banquet: A Wedding Night Turns Tragic

A devastating fire erupted at Prakash Vatika Banquet Hall near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gurugram early Friday morning. The blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, destroyed the venue, which hosted a wedding the previous night. Firefighters, aided by multiple engines, extinguished the flames after four hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:03 IST
Inferno at Gurugram Banquet: A Wedding Night Turns Tragic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A large fire engulfed the Prakash Vatika Banquet Hall in Gurugram early Friday morning, turning the site into a scene of destruction, officials reported.

The blaze, which began around 3:15 am, rapidly spread due to tent materials and decorative lighting left from a wedding held the previous night.

Firefighters and Civil Defence teams responded immediately, battling the flames alongside six fire engines to bring the situation under control by 7 am. Initial reports suggest the fire began due to a short circuit, with explosions possibly occurring from gas cylinders and electrical equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aston Martin in High-Gear: Catching Up In Formula One

Aston Martin in High-Gear: Catching Up In Formula One

 Global
2
Karnataka Govt Celebrates 1,000 Days with Mega Title Deeds Giveaway

Karnataka Govt Celebrates 1,000 Days with Mega Title Deeds Giveaway

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Farmer Allegedly Shoots Family, Investigations Underway

Tragedy Strikes: Farmer Allegedly Shoots Family, Investigations Underway

 India
4
Vast Plans Groundbreaking ISS Mission: A New Era in Private Space Exploration

Vast Plans Groundbreaking ISS Mission: A New Era in Private Space Exploratio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026