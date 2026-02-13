Left Menu

Bihar's Traffic Crackdown: Record Challans and High-Tech Patrolling

Bihar authorities issued 4.97 lakh challans totaling Rs 301.28 crore for Motor Vehicles Act violations in the past 10 months. The transport department recovered Rs 115.23 crore and launched high-tech highway patrolling to improve road safety and curb accidents. Key districts with high violations were Bhabhua, Gopalganj, and Gaya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:08 IST
Bihar's Traffic Crackdown: Record Challans and High-Tech Patrolling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar has intensified its efforts to enforce traffic rules, issuing 4.97 lakh challans worth Rs 301.28 crore over ten months, according to Transport Minister Sharwan Kumar.

The recent surge in enforcement, with 1.48 lakh challans from December to February, aims to curb accidents on national and state highways.

A new 'national highway patrolling system' featuring high-tech vehicles was launched to boost road safety, with key focus areas including Bhabhua and Gopalganj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Expands Space Influence in Africa with Namibian Satellite Ground Station

China Expands Space Influence in Africa with Namibian Satellite Ground Stati...

 China
2
Phil Salt Urges England to Play Boldly in Crucial Clash Against Scotland

Phil Salt Urges England to Play Boldly in Crucial Clash Against Scotland

 India
3
Monarchists Rally in Kathmandu Amid Political Tensions

Monarchists Rally in Kathmandu Amid Political Tensions

 Nepal
4
Fall of a Business Titan: DP World CEO Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal

Fall of a Business Titan: DP World CEO Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026