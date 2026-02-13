Bihar's Traffic Crackdown: Record Challans and High-Tech Patrolling
Bihar authorities issued 4.97 lakh challans totaling Rs 301.28 crore for Motor Vehicles Act violations in the past 10 months. The transport department recovered Rs 115.23 crore and launched high-tech highway patrolling to improve road safety and curb accidents. Key districts with high violations were Bhabhua, Gopalganj, and Gaya.
Bihar has intensified its efforts to enforce traffic rules, issuing 4.97 lakh challans worth Rs 301.28 crore over ten months, according to Transport Minister Sharwan Kumar.
The recent surge in enforcement, with 1.48 lakh challans from December to February, aims to curb accidents on national and state highways.
A new 'national highway patrolling system' featuring high-tech vehicles was launched to boost road safety, with key focus areas including Bhabhua and Gopalganj.
