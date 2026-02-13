Bihar's Traffic Crackdown: Record Challans and High-Tech Patrolling

Bihar has intensified its efforts to enforce traffic rules, issuing 4.97 lakh challans worth Rs 301.28 crore over ten months, according to Transport Minister Sharwan Kumar.

The recent surge in enforcement, with 1.48 lakh challans from December to February, aims to curb accidents on national and state highways.

A new 'national highway patrolling system' featuring high-tech vehicles was launched to boost road safety, with key focus areas including Bhabhua and Gopalganj.

(With inputs from agencies.)