Delhi Government Issues Strong Advisory to Strengthen Cybersecurity

The Delhi government has directed its departments to bolster cybersecurity by avoiding anonymous links, using NIC emails, and employing strong passwords. It's crucial to ensure IT infrastructure safety. Departments are urged to appoint assistant information security officers and adhere to recommended measures to prevent cyber incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has issued a stern advisory urging all its departments to bolster cybersecurity measures. This directive, issued by the information technology (IT) department, emphasizes the necessity of strong protection for the IT infrastructure to avoid damaging the government's reputation.

Key recommendations include nominating an assistant chief information security officer, avoiding anonymous links or websites, and only using the National Informatics Centre (NIC) email for official communication. An emphasis was placed on avoiding pirated software and using antivirus packages to prevent breaches.

Further instructions include shutting down computers when not in use, using strong passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, updating systems, and maintaining an IT infrastructure inventory. This follows previous guidance from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to enhance cybersecurity strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

