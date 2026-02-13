Delhi Government Issues Strong Advisory to Strengthen Cybersecurity

The Delhi government has issued a stern advisory urging all its departments to bolster cybersecurity measures. This directive, issued by the information technology (IT) department, emphasizes the necessity of strong protection for the IT infrastructure to avoid damaging the government's reputation.

Key recommendations include nominating an assistant chief information security officer, avoiding anonymous links or websites, and only using the National Informatics Centre (NIC) email for official communication. An emphasis was placed on avoiding pirated software and using antivirus packages to prevent breaches.

Further instructions include shutting down computers when not in use, using strong passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, updating systems, and maintaining an IT infrastructure inventory. This follows previous guidance from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to enhance cybersecurity strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)