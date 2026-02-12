Pre-SONA Dialogue Puts Media, Trust and Nation Branding in Focus

As anticipation builds ahead of the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA), leaders from government, science, media and business convened at NASDAK in Cape Town for a high-level pre-SONA media networking session that placed storytelling, social cohesion and national branding at the centre of national discourse.

Held under the theme “Post-pandemic and elections: Media, social cohesion and national branding”, the panel brought together:

Nomonde Mnukwa, Acting Director-General, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS)

Pontsho Maruping, Managing Director, South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO)

Tshepo Setshedi, Chief Financial Officer, Kagiso Tiso Holdings

Mzuvele Mthethwa, Managing Director, East Coast Radio

At the heart of the discussion was a critical question: How can media help unite South Africans in an era shaped by global uncertainty, digital disruption, and the aftershocks of both the COVID-19 pandemic and recent elections?

Media as a Pillar of Social Cohesion

Setting the tone, Mnukwa emphasised the unique strength of South Africa’s regulated media landscape.

“When you look at the South African landscape, broadcasting and media occupy a significant space. We operate in a regulated environment, where we observe free speech and access to information, while ensuring balance, fairness and accountability.”

She cited examples such as the “KZN Unite” campaign during unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, where competing media houses aligned messaging around verified information and collective identity during a national crisis.

Similarly, during disasters and relief efforts, trusted platforms helped transform emotional responses into civic action, mobilising citizens across racial and socio-economic divides.

“These are examples of social capital and trust. Where there are events addressing common interests, media and government must come together to ensure social cohesion,” Mnukwa said.

Science as a Blueprint for Credible Journalism

Bringing a scientific perspective, SARAO’s Pontsho Maruping drew parallels between journalism and the scientific method.

“In science, you start with a hypothesis, you test it, you invite peer review and, if necessary, you correct it before presenting your findings.”

She argued that transparency about sources, verification processes and evidence can strengthen public trust in journalism, much like peer review underpins scientific credibility.

Maruping also called for greater celebration of South African scientific excellence — from world-leading radio astronomy breakthroughs to advanced election prediction models developed locally.

“If we can build the most sensitive radio telescope receivers in the world, what else can we do?” she asked, urging media to elevate innovation stories that often gain more traction abroad than at home.

She stressed that science plays a crucial role in countering misinformation through verifiable, non-political evidence.

Battling Misinformation in the Digital Era

The rapid spread of misinformation on social media emerged as a central concern.

Mzuvele Mthethwa stressed that credible media cannot retreat from digital platforms.

“Our job is to be present, driving the narrative that media can be credible and trusted. Accuracy is more important than speed. It’s not about breaking news first; it’s about breaking news that is accurate and truthful.”

He advocated for stronger user education to help citizens distinguish between legitimate news sources and fake accounts, while calling for sustained commitment to ethical journalism.

Mnukwa reminded attendees that under South Africa’s Cybercrimes Act, spreading misinformation constitutes a criminal offence.

“Before you puff and pass, ask yourself: Is it true? Does it cause reputational damage?” she cautioned.

Mthethwa further proposed integrating social media literacy into school curricula, equipping young people with critical thinking skills to navigate digital platforms responsibly.

Nation Branding: Authenticity Over Spin

A significant portion of the discussion focused on South Africa’s national image.

Mnukwa outlined government’s recently approved Nation Brand Repositioning Strategy, emphasising that nation branding must be a collective responsibility.

“We have a country that belongs to all of us… and therefore, it needs to be protected and preserved.”

She stressed that pride in the country should not be conflated with uncritical support of government, urging citizens to separate legitimate critique from damaging narratives.

South Africa, she noted, is globally admired for its natural beauty and constitutional democracy, yet often underestimates its own strengths.

Nation branding, she argued, should promote inclusivity, transparency and democratic participation — not gloss over challenges.

Cross-Sector Collaboration for Democratic Resilience

Tshepo Setshedi underscored the importance of partnerships between government, media and business in strengthening democratic institutions.

Reflecting on COVID-19, he highlighted how coordinated messaging helped disseminate life-saving information effectively — a model that could support credible electoral processes in future.

Storytelling as a Unifying Force

In closing, panellists returned to the power of narrative.

Maruping encouraged journalists to “figure out how to tell good stories” that highlight progress and possibility.

Mthethwa described radio as “the original social media”, emphasising its enduring role in building connection and community.

Mnukwa concluded with optimism:

“I do believe that solutions will come from South Africa, as always.”

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to outline government’s programme of action at SONA, the NASDAK discussion served as a reminder that beyond policy and politics, evidence-based storytelling, ethical journalism and shared national pride remain vital tools in building a cohesive and confident South Africa.