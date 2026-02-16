Left Menu

Tragedy on BR-153: Bus Crash Claims Six Lives in Brazil

A tragic bus accident on the BR-153 highway in southeastern Brazil resulted in six fatalities and 46 injuries. The bus, carrying farm workers, overturned after a tire burst. Passengers were en route from Maranhao to Santa Catarina. The condition of the injured remains undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Six passengers lost their lives in a tragic bus accident early Monday on a federal highway in southeastern Brazil, according to Sao Paulo state firefighters.

An additional 46 individuals sustained injuries and were subsequently transported to local hospitals. The incident took place on the BR-153 federal highway, near Marilia. The exact condition of the injured remains unclear.

Local newspapers, relying on statements from Brazil's federal highway police, reported that the bus was transporting farm workers from Maranhao to Santa Catarina for the apple harvest. The vehicle overturned after a tire burst, leading to a loss of control, stated Folha de S.Paulo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

