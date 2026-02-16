Tragedy on BR-153: Bus Crash Claims Six Lives in Brazil

Six passengers lost their lives in a tragic bus accident early Monday on a federal highway in southeastern Brazil, according to Sao Paulo state firefighters.

An additional 46 individuals sustained injuries and were subsequently transported to local hospitals. The incident took place on the BR-153 federal highway, near Marilia. The exact condition of the injured remains unclear.

Local newspapers, relying on statements from Brazil's federal highway police, reported that the bus was transporting farm workers from Maranhao to Santa Catarina for the apple harvest. The vehicle overturned after a tire burst, leading to a loss of control, stated Folha de S.Paulo.

