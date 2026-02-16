India's Emerging Role in the Global AI Foundation
Software developers, the unsung architects of the digital revolution, are pivotal in creating the infrastructure that supports advanced AI systems. India, leading in open-source contributions, plays a significant role in this collaborative effort, positioning itself at the forefront of the global developer community, according to OpenUK CEO Amanda Brock.
- Country:
- India
Software developers are the backbone of the digital revolution, constructing the crucial infrastructure that supports AI apps and tools. Despite their critical roles, they often work unnoticed, OpenUK CEO Amanda Brock told PTI Videos.
India has become a leader in this space, with over 21.9 million developers contributing to open-source projects, making it the fastest-growing developer community globally. This massive pool of talent not only supports global tech initiatives but also enhances India's significance in the tech world.
Brock emphasized the necessity for smart regulation to govern AI, urging that policy should encourage innovation without compromising safety, particularly in critical sectors like healthcare and finance. As AI's influence grows, India's role in building its foundation becomes increasingly crucial.
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- India
- developers
- technology
- open source
- GitHub
- innovation
- regulation
- Amanda Brock
- global impact
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Champions India's Indigenous Defence Innovations at BEL
Global Innovations Shine at India's AI Impact Expo
AI Innovations Take Center Stage at India AI Impact Expo
Chaos at India's AI Impact Summit: From Innovation to Disarray
Digital Innovations and Achievements: A New Era for Delhi Police