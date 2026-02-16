India's Emerging Role in the Global AI Foundation

Software developers are the backbone of the digital revolution, constructing the crucial infrastructure that supports AI apps and tools. Despite their critical roles, they often work unnoticed, OpenUK CEO Amanda Brock told PTI Videos.

India has become a leader in this space, with over 21.9 million developers contributing to open-source projects, making it the fastest-growing developer community globally. This massive pool of talent not only supports global tech initiatives but also enhances India's significance in the tech world.

Brock emphasized the necessity for smart regulation to govern AI, urging that policy should encourage innovation without compromising safety, particularly in critical sectors like healthcare and finance. As AI's influence grows, India's role in building its foundation becomes increasingly crucial.