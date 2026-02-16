Political Rifts: BJP's Kesavan Criticizes Congress Leadership Over Kerala Predictions

In a sharp critique, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan has lambasted Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar for foretelling a Left Democratic Front (LDF) triumph in Kerala's upcoming elections. Speaking to ANI, Kesavan highlighted that Aiyar's prognosis underscored the Congress party's leadership shortcomings within the state.

Kesavan remarked, "Mani Shankar Aiyar's blistering attack on his own party proved that Rahul Gandhi is the biggest political liability in Indian politics." He further noted that such admissions reveal the waning appeal of Congress's polarising strategies among Kerala's electorate.

While Aiyar, a self-proclaimed Gandhian, admitted his wish for a United Democratic Front (UDF) victory, he candidly projected an LDF win due to their governance achievements. His comments triggered a stir, compelling Congress to clarify Aiyar's non-affiliation with the party, a claim he disputed.

