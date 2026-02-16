Left Menu

Political Rifts: BJP's Kesavan Criticizes Congress Leadership Over Kerala Predictions

BJP leader CR Kesavan criticized Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar's prediction of a Left Democratic Front victory in Kerala, highlighting Congress's leadership failures. Aiyar's comments, reflecting his belief in LDF's win despite preferring UDF, exposed internal Congress tensions and sparked a distancing response from the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:44 IST
Political Rifts: BJP's Kesavan Criticizes Congress Leadership Over Kerala Predictions
BJP leader CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan has lambasted Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar for foretelling a Left Democratic Front (LDF) triumph in Kerala's upcoming elections. Speaking to ANI, Kesavan highlighted that Aiyar's prognosis underscored the Congress party's leadership shortcomings within the state.

Kesavan remarked, "Mani Shankar Aiyar's blistering attack on his own party proved that Rahul Gandhi is the biggest political liability in Indian politics." He further noted that such admissions reveal the waning appeal of Congress's polarising strategies among Kerala's electorate.

While Aiyar, a self-proclaimed Gandhian, admitted his wish for a United Democratic Front (UDF) victory, he candidly projected an LDF win due to their governance achievements. His comments triggered a stir, compelling Congress to clarify Aiyar's non-affiliation with the party, a claim he disputed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nissanka's Centurion Mastery Guides Sri Lanka to Victory Over Australia

Nissanka's Centurion Mastery Guides Sri Lanka to Victory Over Australia

 Global
2
Snowstorm Delays Women's Big Air Competition in Livigno

Snowstorm Delays Women's Big Air Competition in Livigno

 Italy
3
Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Amidst BJP Invitation

Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Ami...

 India
4
Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026