Khele Sanand Season 3: Empowering Rural Youth Through Sports

Khele Sanand Season 3 progresses amidst energetic participation and community support. Since its start on September 17, 2025, this sports event has actively engaged rural youth in Sanand Taluka with games like Kho Kho and athletics meets, underscoring the importance of fitness, teamwork, and local involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:50 IST
Participants in action (Photo/Khele Sanand). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Khele Sanand Season 3 event, launched on September 17, 2025, has reached a pivotal halfway point. Designed to promote growth among rural youth in Sanand Taluka, the event has featured various sports, including Kho Kho, Kabaddi, shooting, and volleyball, alongside its notable Khele Sanand Athletics Meet in December.

Enthusiastic young athletes from multiple villages have participated, showcasing their sporting talents alongside qualities such as teamwork and community spirit. A total of 7,160 participants have been recorded thus far, demonstrating the event's appeal and its impact on local youth development.

A crucial factor in the tournament's success has been the involvement of village Sarpanches, who have offered invaluable logistical support. From organizing venues to managing transportation and resources, their efforts have strengthened the grassroots infrastructure of the event. With further matches on the horizon, anticipation grows as villages continue to support their teams in this vibrant sports showcase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

