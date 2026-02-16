Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Garbage Collector's Train Track Close Call

A garbage collector disrupted train services at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus by lying on the train tracks. Officials quickly intervened, narrowly avoiding a tragedy. The man, Avinash Prakash Kardile, was arrested for trespassing, and train services resumed following the incident.

Updated: 16-02-2026 19:48 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Garbage Collector's Train Track Close Call
In an unsettling event at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, suburban train services were temporarily disrupted on Monday afternoon when a garbage collector lay on the railway tracks. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 pm while a train was nearing the Harbour Line track.

The individual, identified as 19-year-old Avinash Prakash Kardile, covered himself with a cloth, seemingly inviting harm. To the relief of onlookers, the train's motorman applied the brakes just in time to prevent a tragic accident.

Swift actions by the Government Railway Police and Railway Police Force personnel ensured the man's safety and promptly restored train operations. Kardile faces charges under the Indian Railway Act for his dangerous act.

