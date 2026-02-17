Reliance Seeks AI Talent at India AI Summit 2026

Reliance Industries is actively seeking engineering professionals at the India AI Summit 2026, aiming to strengthen its workforce dedicated to cutting-edge artificial intelligence model development. The initiative focuses on hiring top-tier developers with experience in managing large-scale platforms and system optimization. Gaurav Aggarwal, Reliance Jio's Chief AI Scientist, used his X platform to invite promising technical talent. "To the outstanding engineers attending the summit, especially those at the forefront of AI models and optimization, we need you," Aggarwal stated. "Contact me to expedite an introduction to our recruitment team. Let's create solutions for Bharat, on an unparalleled scale!"

Aggarwal also noted on X his presence at the summit alongside his team, keen to showcase Reliance's AI advancements. "I'm at the AI Summit all week with my colleagues," he announced. "Visit us to glimpse what's developing in our labs." Highlighting collaboration, he said, "While divided by companies, we are united by a mission—to build AI for Bharat." This recruitment effort aligns with discussions at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on AI's role in shaping future employability.

During a summit session, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran underscored AI's pivotal role in India's economic trajectory. "With strategic foresight and execution, India can be the first large society to achieve actual human abundance. AI can either support this vision or disrupt it," Nageswaran asserted. He emphasized the urgent need for political initiative and robust state intervention, calling for a national commitment to merge tech adoption with widespread employability. He added that India's demographic dividend is both promising and cautionary, underscoring the need for immediate structural reforms to avoid long-term vulnerabilities.

Nageswaran stressed the pressing need for comprehensive skilling and educational reform as foundational to co-creation with AI. "The path to prosperity and employability in the AI era begins with educational innovation and foundational skill impartation," he stated. Additionally, Amitabh Kant, Former G20 Sherpa of India, speaking to ANI at the summit, highlighted India's unique demographic advantage. "India, with its youthful population, is positioned to leverage powerful technology for transformative growth," Kant remarked.

Kant reiterated the significance of talent, skills enhancement, and computing capabilities in India's AI roadmap. Addressing automation-related job loss concerns, he dismissed fears of widespread unemployment, assuring that technological advancements generate diverse new job opportunities. "Innovation doesn't eliminate jobs; it creates them differently," he stated confidently.

(With inputs from agencies.)