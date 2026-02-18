Pound Steadies Amid Inflation Cuts and Political Uncertainty

The British pound maintained its position against the dollar as a slowdown in UK inflation bolstered prospects for a Bank of England interest rate cut. Despite this, underlying pressures on prices persist.

Official data showed a decrease in annual consumer price inflation to 3% last month, down from 3.4% in December. Notably, services inflation slightly decreased to 4.4%, remaining higher than several analysts had projected. Following mixed inflation figures, the pound remained steady at $1.3566, following a previous dip.

Political tensions also play a role in market reactions, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer facing internal Labour Party challenges. An upcoming by-election in Greater Manchester could further influence Starmer's standing and market sentiment.