Argentina's Labor Reform Sparks Nationwide Strike

Argentina's Congress is voting on a labor reform supported by President Milei, leading to nationwide strikes by unions. The proposed reform, which threatens worker protections, has union opposition with a 24-hour strike affecting transport and public sectors. The government argues the reform promotes investment and formal employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:56 IST
Argentina's lower house of Congress is poised to vote on a significant and controversial labor reform, amid a fierce nationwide strike orchestrated by unions. Led by libertarian President Javier Milei, the reform is deemed necessary by the government but has been met with strong opposition from the country's largest umbrella union, CGT, which fears the erosion of worker protections, including the right to strike.

The comprehensive strike has been widely felt, severely disrupting services with the cancellation of 255 Aerolineas Argentinas flights and bringing Buenos Aires's subway and many bus lines to a standstill. In addition to public transport workers, the maritime workers' federation has joined protests, affecting cargo operations in the major export hub of Rosario.

While the government argues that the reforms would stimulate investment and drive formal employment, critics remain unconvinced, wary of imposed restrictions on the right to strike and reduced severance costs for employers. The ongoing vote in the Chamber of Deputies could lead to further legislative scrutiny if amendments are made, reflecting the contentious nature of the proposed reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

