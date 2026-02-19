Left Menu

Trump's Ambitious Peace Fund Sparks Global Debate

President Trump introduced the Board of Peace, gathering $7 billion for Gaza's reconstruction and aiming to address global conflicts. Alongside securing funds, Trump's proposal includes military support and a controversial role for the United Nations, anticipating challenges in disarming Hamas and easing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:32 IST
Trump's Ambitious Peace Fund Sparks Global Debate

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans for his Board of Peace during a gathering on Thursday, noting that $7 billion has been pledged towards rebuilding Gaza. This initiative comes with the complex goal of disarming Hamas, and facilitating Israeli troop withdrawal from the area, tasks which remain significantly challenging.

Trump announced further contributions, including $10 billion from the United States and international endeavors led by FIFA and the United Nations for projects and humanitarian efforts in Gaza. Establishing the board last September, the President extended its reach to encompass global conflicts.

The board's exclusion of Palestinian representatives has raised concerns about potentially undermining the United Nations' diplomatic role. Alongside escalating tensions with Iran, the U.S. has prepared for potential military engagements, emphasizing the need for meaningful and clear negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

TRENDING

1
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global
3
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
4
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026