Trump's Ambitious Peace Fund Sparks Global Debate
President Trump introduced the Board of Peace, gathering $7 billion for Gaza's reconstruction and aiming to address global conflicts. Alongside securing funds, Trump's proposal includes military support and a controversial role for the United Nations, anticipating challenges in disarming Hamas and easing regional tensions.
U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans for his Board of Peace during a gathering on Thursday, noting that $7 billion has been pledged towards rebuilding Gaza. This initiative comes with the complex goal of disarming Hamas, and facilitating Israeli troop withdrawal from the area, tasks which remain significantly challenging.
Trump announced further contributions, including $10 billion from the United States and international endeavors led by FIFA and the United Nations for projects and humanitarian efforts in Gaza. Establishing the board last September, the President extended its reach to encompass global conflicts.
The board's exclusion of Palestinian representatives has raised concerns about potentially undermining the United Nations' diplomatic role. Alongside escalating tensions with Iran, the U.S. has prepared for potential military engagements, emphasizing the need for meaningful and clear negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.
