Global Leaders Unite for AI Future at India AI Impact Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with global CEOs to discuss scaling artificial intelligence responsibly at the India AI Impact Summit. Emphasizing global collaboration, the summit highlighted opportunities for growth and sustainable development. Modi underscored the commitment to harness AI for human progress, inaugurated the event, and shared insights from the day.
- Country:
- India
In a significant gathering at the India AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with prominent global CEOs to delve into the potential of artificial intelligence. The discussions centered around scaling AI in a responsible manner and fostering international cooperation.
The CEO Roundtable, a key event at the summit, brought together diverse stakeholders from technology and innovation sectors. The leaders explored ways to responsibly expand AI capabilities and unlock opportunities for global growth.
During his inauguration of the summit, Modi lauded the shared commitment to using AI for human progress and sustainable development. The Prime Minister also shared moments from the summit on social media, highlighting the critical importance of these discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Charting the Future with Ethics and Innovation
India and France Forge Strategic Partnership in Defence and Innovation
Medikabazaar Eyes $50M Funding for Digital Innovation Surge
India's AI Surge: A New Era of Innovation and Growth
Switzerland to Host AI Summit: Strengthening Global Innovation Ties