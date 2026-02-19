Global Leaders Unite for AI Future at India AI Impact Summit

In a significant gathering at the India AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with prominent global CEOs to delve into the potential of artificial intelligence. The discussions centered around scaling AI in a responsible manner and fostering international cooperation.

The CEO Roundtable, a key event at the summit, brought together diverse stakeholders from technology and innovation sectors. The leaders explored ways to responsibly expand AI capabilities and unlock opportunities for global growth.

During his inauguration of the summit, Modi lauded the shared commitment to using AI for human progress and sustainable development. The Prime Minister also shared moments from the summit on social media, highlighting the critical importance of these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)